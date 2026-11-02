A-7 in Malaga has reopened after being blocked for several hours following a lorry accident

A road accident has disrupted the bank holiday in Malaga. The A-7 was completely closed in both directions towards Almería following an accident involving ... a lorry that came to a standstill, blocking both lanes and part of the central reservation between El Palo and Cala del Moral.

The incident took place this morning at around 9.10am, according to details provided by the 112 emergency service. Witnesses who raised the alarm explained that the vehicle ‘had suffered a tyre blowout’. The driver, aged 44, was injured but did not need to be taken to hospital, according to sources at 112. A 10-year-old girl was also treated at the scene and did not require hospital treatment either.

The position in which the lorry came to a halt meant that the road had to be closed whilst it was being removed, a process which took several hours. In fact, the road was reopened at around two o’clock in the afternoon, but traffic jams persisted. Whilst the road was closed, traffic was diverted via the MA-24.