Malaga bans demolition of buildings containing vintage mural paintings

Restoration of mural paintings on the facade of a building in Malaga.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 13:48 Share

Malaga city council has approved the protection of all buildings that contain or are likely to contain mural paintings on their facades. The list therefore increases from 192 to a total of 275 buildings.

To do this, the city council has approved an amendment in the general urban development plan (PGOU). It aims to protect buildings that, in theory, do not have architectural protection.

This means that the buildings in the catalogue that "do not have any degree of architectural protection" will fall under the category of the second degree of protection. Technicians will authorise demolition or renovation only if they can prove the absence of mural decorations.

Tests on interior walls

Another point of the amendment requires technicians to conduct studies to verify the existence of mural paintings not only on exterior walls, but also "on interior walls or patio facades". This step must happen before obtaining a building permit for renovations.

Interior walls have previously turned out to contain mural paintings in the high school on Calle Gaona or in the house of Pedro De Mena (Revello de Toro Museum) on Calle Afligidos.

Councillor for urban planning Carmen Casero has stated that this new amendment will "prevent the disappearance of these buildings".