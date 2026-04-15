Malaga Port tests Navy and police in terrorism and human-trafficking prevention exercise

Guardia Civil officers during an exercise at the Levante dock in Malaga on Wednesday morning.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 15:39 Share

Malaga Port hosted on Wednesday morning a maritime security exercise, which brought together the Spanish Navy and the Guardia Civil to test the effectiveness of the operational response to terrorism and human-trafficking.

The Marsec-26 operation took place at the Levante dock. Its main objective was joint training to improve response capabilities to current challenges in the maritime environment, according to Ministry of Defence sources.

The exercises simulated highly complex situations requiring coordinated action among all involved security forces. Similar exercises are taking place these days in other Spanish ports.

Exercise MARSEC-26 is based on the national maritime security strategy, which seeks to strengthen surveillance, control and protection capabilities in maritime areas of national interest.