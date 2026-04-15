Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil officers during an exercise at the Levante dock in Malaga on Wednesday morning. Dani Maldonado
Security

Malaga Port tests Navy and police in terrorism and human-trafficking prevention exercise

The Marsec-26 exercise brought together the Navy and several Guardia Civil patrols on Wednesday

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 15:39

Malaga Port hosted on Wednesday morning a maritime security exercise, which brought together the Spanish Navy and the Guardia Civil to test the effectiveness of the operational response to terrorism and human-trafficking.

The Marsec-26 operation took place at the Levante dock. Its main objective was joint training to improve response capabilities to current challenges in the maritime environment, according to Ministry of Defence sources.

The exercises simulated highly complex situations requiring coordinated action among all involved security forces. Similar exercises are taking place these days in other Spanish ports.

Exercise MARSEC-26 is based on the national maritime security strategy, which seeks to strengthen surveillance, control and protection capabilities in maritime areas of national interest.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga vaccinates against shingles without prior appointment
  2. 2 Parts of Andalucía radically switch from rain and cold to 30C
  3. 3 Malaga city council resumes largest urban development in coming years with 2,847 new homes
  4. 4 Malaga court suspends murder trial twice after defendant is stabbed with syringe and shot
  5. 5 Andalucía pays &euro;10m in fines for dumping wastewater into Guadalhorce river
  6. 6 National kayak polo league tournament comes to Fuengirola this weekend
  7. 7 Housing and transport crisis: the top concerns for Malaga province residents
  8. 8 Excavator severs fibre optic cable in Malaga, leaving 5,000 homes and businesses without internet

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga Port tests Navy and police in terrorism and human-trafficking prevention exercise

Malaga Port tests Navy and police in terrorism and human-trafficking prevention exercise