Malaga police evict squatters due to risk of building collapse

María José Díaz Alcalá Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:16 Share

The Local Police in Malaga evicted on Wednesday three squatters who were living in a house at risk of collapsing in the Pedregalejo district.

According to city hall sources, the property owner has failed to carry out the repairs the municipal urban planning department has required on several occasions.

The necessary renovations include stabilising the roof and the balustrade in the ground-floor patio. The urban planning department will carry out the work and charge the property owner.

The building on Calle 102 Bolivia is divided into two floors (with separate entrances). A woman and her adult son live on the ground floor and can remain there, according to the urban planning department's technical assessment. The people who have been living on the upper floor, however, cannot stay there.

Sources have also stated that, due to the poor condition of the house, the workers will partition it to prevent reoccupation.

According to sources, the evicted inhabitants have been offered the available resources of the Puerta Única, although what these are has not been specified.