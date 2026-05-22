Crime
Malaga police arrest young man for knife assault on victim in scooter theft attempt
The 27-year-old detainee left the weapon and a pair of crutches at the scene
SUR
The National Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for a knife attack in which he injured another man in the arm to steal his scooter in Malaga.
According to sources, the suspect left the knife and a pair of crutches after fleeing the scene.
The incident happened in the early morning. The victim needed a hospital transfer to get stitches.
After gathering all the evidence, the investigators managed to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrator a few hours after the attack. The court has already ordered his imprisonment.
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