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Crime

Malaga police arrest young man for knife assault on victim in scooter theft attempt

The 27-year-old detainee left the weapon and a pair of crutches at the scene

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The knife the police seized from the detainee in Malaga.
The knife the police seized from the detainee in Malaga.

SUR

The National Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for a knife attack in which he injured another man in the arm to steal his scooter in Malaga.

According to sources, the suspect left the knife and a pair of crutches after fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in the early morning. The victim needed a hospital transfer to get stitches.

After gathering all the evidence, the investigators managed to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrator a few hours after the attack. The court has already ordered his imprisonment.

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Malaga police arrest young man for knife assault on victim in scooter theft attempt

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Malaga police arrest young man for knife assault on victim in scooter theft attempt