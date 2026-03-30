Malaga police arrest two members of network specialising in robbing storage units

EP Malaga Monday, 30 March 2026, 11:28 Share

The National Police have arrested two members of a criminal network specialising in the robbery of storage units in Malaga.

According to sources, the gang in question travels across the country to commit this type of robbery in different towns and cities.

The police launched the investigation after receiving several complaints concerning burglaries in various areas of Malaga city. The investigators soon discovered that the perpetrators were the same. In fact, the police were already aware of the criminal work of these individuals.

While gathering all the evidence and reviewing security camera footage, the police noticed an individual that had gained access to a facility by taking advantage of a customer entering the premises. In one of the robberies, the perpetrators allegedly stole 7,800 euros and 1,000 euros in another.

The police arrested the suspects after security cameras caught them entering a facility. The investigators seized three lock picks of different sizes, a magnet, two clips, 26 metal tools for opening padlocks, two pairs of nitrile gloves and a roll of insulating tape.