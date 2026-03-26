Malaga police arrest man for sexually abusing young and vulnerable men

E. Press Thursday, 26 March 2026, 19:10 Share

The National Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two vulnerable young men in Malaga city. According to testimonies, he had recruited the victims separately near a hostel, offering one a job in the fields and the other earnings through theft from tourists.

The investigation started on 17 March when the mother of one of the men reported that she couldn't find her son - a 20-year-old man with limited comprehension.

The last information about the missing boy indicated that he had gotten into a vehicle with a stranger near the municipal hostel in the western part of Malaga.

The investigation led the police to another alleged victim - a young man from Mali under international protection in Spain. He said that he knew the other victim and described the actions of the alleged suspect.

The young man told the police about a man who would often go in the area near the hostel in a car and offer boys work in the countryside or encourage them to participate in a theft scheme targeting tourists.

The victim reported that he had once gotten into the stranger's car, who proceeded to grope him. The young man jumped out of the moving vehicle and escaped.

With this information, the police set up an operation to find the missing man. They located him on 23 March and then arrested the suspect in his home.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a sexual predator whose objective was to locate young, good-looking boys in vulnerable situations, whom he then sexually abused.

The investigation remains open and authorities have not ruled out the involvement of third parties in the crimes, nor the emergence of new victims. The suspect was brought before a judge in Malaga on Thursday morning.