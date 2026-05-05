Malaga police arrest man for sending drugs through delivery company

Photo of the drugs the police seized in Malaga.

SUR 05/05/2026 a las 12:55h.

The National Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in Malaga for allegedly sending drugs through a parcel delivery company.

The first package the police detected and seized contained six transparent, heat-sealed containers of marijuana, with a total weight of seven kilograms.

The investigation began after the police detected a possible shipment of drugs through a transport agency to a town in the Netherlands.

After intercepting the package at the company's premises, the investigators proceeded to transfer it to the station, where they opened it and checked its contents.

The police thoroughly analysed the material from the surveillance cameras. With the help of numerous inquiries, they were able to fully identify the sender.

Following the police operation, the investigators proceeded to arrest the suspect and bring him before the court for a crime against public health.