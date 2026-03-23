Malaga asks local residents if they want to keep car traffic parallel to Palo promenade

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:49 Share

Malaga city council is launching a public consultation process to ask the residents of the El Palo district whether they would like for traffic to keep running parallel to the promenade. This is the new action within the now four-year-old project for the rehabilitation of the promenade.

The regional government of Andalucía and Malaga city council are the two bodies that collaborate in the financing of this project, worth 14 million euros.

The urban planning department has contracted Enreda to gather the opinions of locals over the next three months. Through surveys, workshops, forums, street initiatives and a web portal, the company will collect their views on traffic in the area and forward the results to the city council.

The original project maintains vehicle traffic parallel to the promenade, but councillor Carlos Conde has stated that they will adapt to the desires of locals.

Currently, many car owners use the street to park their vehicles and rarely move them. If residents decide to remove traffic from the area, the city council will have to study the possibility of a new municipal car park.

Timelines

Councillor Carmen Casero has stated that the urban planning department will modify the project over the summer, as a result of the public consultation. The plan is to put the works out to tender in the last quarter of the year.

The reform of the El Palo promenade stretches from the Jaboneros stream to Chanquete beach. The project includes measures to limit traffic in the area, incorporate a bicycle lane and improve pedestrian areas and access to the beach. Other objectives are to increase green areas, enhance traditional architecture and guarantee loading and unloading for hospitality establishments.