Malaga city offers aid to rehabilitate buildings: these are the conditions

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Monday, 23 March 2026, 11:27 Share

Malaga city council has opened two new subsidy programmes, totalling five million euros, to rehabilitate buildings. On Monday, the official gazette of the province published the conditions, giving interested parties a period of 60 days from 24 March to apply.

One of the bids (two million euros) intends to finance the execution of urgent works inside buildings in the Las Flores neighbourhood, with the aim of eliminating damp and leaks. The requirements to apply for these subsidies can be consulted on a specific here.

The Instituto Municipal de la Vivienda has also launched a new call for applications for building rehabilitation grants across the city, with a budget of three million euros. The application period is 60 calendar days, starting this Tuesday.

This call has several lines of aid. The one for partial pehabilitation in the historic centre has a budget of 500,000 euros and only includes buildings used as primary and permanent residences. Subsidies can reach between 30 and 50 per cent of the eligible budget.

The Barriadas programme has a budget of 1.3 million euros and subsidies can reach between 30 and 40 per cent of the budget at most, except in cases of extreme poverty, that is, when at least 50 per cent of resident homeowners have incomes below three times the IPREM. In that case, they can reach 90 per cent.

Structural damage

The city council has also established four special funding lines. The special line for the revitalisation of the historic centre and surrounding areas has a budget of 500,000 euros. Subsidies may reach between 25 and 90 per cent of the eligible budget.

The line for buildings with structural damage also has a budget of 500,000 euros and its subsidy may reach up to 90 per cent of the eligible amount, provided that the affected parties demonstrate a lack of economic resources (when at least 50 per cent of the resident owner families have incomes below three times the IPREM).

There is also a funding line for soundproofing improvements in areas where the Malaga strategic noise map establishes a total noise index of 65 decibels or higher, as well as for homes affected by the specific plans for noise saturated areas (ZAS). These subsidies will cover 50 per cent of the eligible budget, with a maximum subsidy of 15,000 euros per home.

There is also a line of credit to promote long-term residential rentals, aimed at owners who commit to making their properties available for long-term, permanent rental at a rate not exceeding 7.52 euros per square metreper month. They will be obliged to rent them to families registered in the Malaga municipal housing applicant registry managed by the IMV (Municipal housing institute). The amount of these subsidies will be 50 per cent of the eligible budget, with a maximum subsidy of 15,000 euros per dwelling.

Applications may be submitted through the municipal electronic office, at the document registry of the IMV, at the municipal registers, the general registry of the city council or at the municipal offices for resident services (OMAC) in each of the districts.

According to estimates, this call will benefit around 2,500 homes, with a total investment of more than eleven million euros between the municipal contribution and private investment.