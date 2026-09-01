Malaga on the lookout for company to build and operate Teatinos market

Malaga city council has once again launched a public tender to award a contract for the construction and operation of a market in the Teatinos ... district, one of the city's main areas of residential expansion in recent years.

The city council declared the previous tender void two years ago. It has now relaunched the process and interested investors have until 1 December to submit their bids.

The city council is offering a plot of 4,377 square metres on Calle Maestro Jiménez, which currently serves as a car park. In addition to the market, the project also envisages the construction of a car park for 85 vehicles and 14 spaces for loading and unloading vehicles.

The concession period is 40 years. The private operator will be responsible for the cost and construction of the new market. Architect Moisés Gómez Giner produced a preliminary design seven years ago, which estimated the cost of the work at 5.6 million euros.

The design plans the construction of three buildings.

The main building is open-plan and has a square floor plan. It would have 54 stalls arranged in orthogonal aisles. Connected to this main market building, on the north-east corner, the project adds a lower-rise annexe with 12 additional stalls, which, due to their layout, could operate within other opening hours.

Furthermore, the preliminary design includes a third commercial building to be used as a supermarket.

The plot of land on which the Teatinos market is to be built. (Sur)

The tender specifications set a minimum annual payment of 48,235.56 euros from the third year following the signing of the land concession agreement. The companies submitting bids may increase the cost.

The Teatinos municipal market will have the same layout as the 15 markets the city council is currently operating, with 50 per cent of the floor space dedicated to fresh produce (fishmongers, greengrocers and butchers) and the remaining 50 per cent to other commercial and catering uses.

The project sets a monthly fee of 50 euros per square metres (plus IVA) for operating stalls, which interested companies may offer to reduce in their bid to earn more points. The price for parking is set at one euro per hour, also excluding IVA.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city