Malaga metro workers likely to reach agreement with employer

Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 11:35 Share

The Malaga metro work committee and the concessionaire finally reached an agreement on Monday, which could put an end to the labour conflict of the past few months and suspend the strikes on 22, 23 and 24 April.

This agreement is the result of a negotiation process that started on 20 October 2025 and in which the workers' representatives have maintained an attitude of responsibility, firmness and a real willingness to reach a solution.

The committee, however, states that the agreement is pending ratification by the workers' assembly on Thursday. The staff will therefore have the final say on the agreed terms.

The committee welcomes the progress made, highlighting that common ground has been reached on key aspects of the collective agreement, as a result of the pressure the workforce exerted through actions and strikes.

Depending on the outcome of the assembly, the agreement will be formalised or, if necessary, the dispute will continue. The committee will continue fighting for decent working conditions and transparency throughout the process, placing the workforce at the core of decision-making.