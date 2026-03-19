Only half of Malaga metro trains will run this Friday afternoon

Passengers crowding in front of a train on the first day of the metro strike in Malaga.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 19 March 2026, 19:31 Share

Malaga metro will only run half of its trains between 7pm and 9pm this Friday afternoon, which is the second day of the metro workers' partial strike.

The regional government has activated minimum services of 50 per cent in the time slot in question, when many Malaga residents head to the city centre to celebrate the start of the weekend.

Outside this 7-9pm window, the service will run as usual. The metro company advises passengers "to plan their journeys in advance" on Friday.

Strikes in the middle of Easter Week

If there is no agreement before then, the workers will hold a series of partial strikes in the middle of Easter Week, which always coincides with an overwhelming increase in passengers.

The strikes calendar is as follows: 5.30pm to 8.30pm on Easter Monday (30 March); 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday (1 April); and 6pm to 9pm on Thursday (2 April).

At the same time, there will be staff rallies at the El Perchel station, next to María Zambrano.

The next negotiation meeting has been postponed to 26 March. If there is an agreement, the workers will call off the strikes during the festive week.