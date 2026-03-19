Malaga city extends anti-mosquito proliferation measures to prevent spread of West Nile virus

This year's rains and stagnant water have led to an increase in the number of insects.

Malaga city council has been working on prevention of the spread of mosquitoes and the West Nile virus since October last year, especially in the Campanillas district.

Relentless heavy rains, which have become a common occurrence in the last few years in spring, and the accumulation of stagnant water have increased the proliferation of mosquitoes. Last year, for example, the residents of the Guadalmar area could not spend time outdoors and do sports because of clouds of insects.

The regional government (Junta) has declared nine municipalities in Malaga province to be at high risk of the spread of the West Nile virus: Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almargen, Antequera, Cártama, Coín, Guaro, Malaga city and Pizarra.

Councillor for the environment Penélope Gómez has highlighted the special surveillance programme in the Tarajal area in Campanillas. The Junta detected the presence of the virus in mosquitoes near that neighbourhood in the autumn of 2025. None of the cases concern spread of the virus in humans.

Zoom Councillor for the environment Penélope Gómez.

The special programme includes an increase in the inspection of stagnant water, the application of biological larvicides and the establishment of more traps in certain areas.

Pest control workers have been fumigating scuppers and areas with stagnant water and possible larvae proliferation. They have also carried out aerial spraying.

Gómez stated that residents of the Guadalmar area had congratulated her for the successful efforts so far and thanked her for keeping them informed. In addition to carrying out planned interventions, the environmental department of the city council has responded to requests from residents who have complained of mosquitoes.