Malaga Holy Week starts with vibrant processions and full streets

Antonio M. Romero, Jesús Hinojosa and José Antonio Sau Malaga Monday, 30 March 2026, 10:07 Share

Malaga's Holy Week 2026 is now in full swing, after several intense days of local neighbourhood processions on the days preceding the official holidays. Palm Sunday had all nine brotherhoods scheduled to walk the streets of the city carry out their processions.

The streets were packed with crowds and excitement. Unlike previous years, the members of the religious brotherhoods didn't have to worry about rain, although the wind did cause some minor incidents, while the temperature dropped considerably in the evening.

The wind required sandbags and wires to stabilise the barriers along the official route. The candle bearers had to work tirelessly to keep the candelabras and candles lit.

The city council's decision to close several streets to the public in order to keep them clear in case of an emergency drew criticism.

New throne for the Virgen de Dolores y Esperanza

Living up to the local saying that if you don't wear something new on Palm Sunday, your hands will fall off, Malaga saw the new throne of the Virgen de Dolores y Esperanza. Its design stands out for a base inspired by the Baroque organs of the Cathedral, with distinctive light green tones and gold mouldings.

The other major debut was that of Bishop José Antonio Satué, who attended the departure of the Cofradía de Pollinica. He rang the first bells for both the Christ and the Virgin's thrones and addressed the bearers, encouraging them to "follow in the footsteps" of Jesus on his path of passion, death and resurrection, and to look to Mary as an example as she accompanied her son.

In line with their statutes, six brotherhoods (Lágrimas, Dulce Nombre, Salutación, Humildad, Humildad y Paciencia and Salud) carried out their station of penitence in the Malaga Cathedral. As every year, many of the most memorable moments took place at the Tribuna de los Pobres, where the Pollinica figures turned to face the crowd and the public reacted enthusiastically to the shoulder-borne thrones of Prendimiento.