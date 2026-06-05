 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Malaga City

Charity

Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration

Funds from the dinner will help the historic 1856 church install kitchen facilities to expand its community events and charitable work.

Añádenos en Google
Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration

St George’s Anglican Church held a fund-raising dinner in the gardens of Malaga’s English Cemetery last Thursday evening.

Funds raised will go to the restoration of the church built in 1856. St George’s plans to add kitchen facilities which will enable it to stage events and raise money to fund its charitable work.

Imagen principal - Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration
Imagen secundaria 1 - Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration
Imagen secundaria 2 - Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration

Father Louis Durand told guests that the church aims to be an inclusive spiritual hub for all of the English-speaking communities of Malaga and beyond.

Guests were entertained by Vienna-based mezzo-soprano Stella Grigorian and pianist Damian Whitely, both of whom will perform at a concert at the Church Saturday evening. Tickets available at https://stgeorgesmalaga.com/.

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration

[]

Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration