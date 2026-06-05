Malaga fundraiser held in English Cemetery gardens for St George’s Church restoration

05/06/2026 a las 12:43h.

St George’s Anglican Church held a fund-raising dinner in the gardens of Malaga’s English Cemetery last Thursday evening.

Funds raised will go to the restoration of the church built in 1856. St George’s plans to add kitchen facilities which will enable it to stage events and raise money to fund its charitable work.

Father Louis Durand told guests that the church aims to be an inclusive spiritual hub for all of the English-speaking communities of Malaga and beyond.

Guests were entertained by Vienna-based mezzo-soprano Stella Grigorian and pianist Damian Whitely, both of whom will perform at a concert at the Church Saturday evening. Tickets available at https://stgeorgesmalaga.com/.