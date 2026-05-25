Malaga firefighters at their limits: second fire on Monday breaks out in Portada Alta

Juan Cano Malaga 25/05/2026 a las 10:34h.

A second fire in Malaga city pushed firefighters to their limits on Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a building in the Portada Alta neighbourhood at around 7.10am.

At the same time, firefighters were already trying to extinguish another big fire that had started at Le Grand Café, forcing the evacuation of the Ibis hotel in the city centre.

The fire in Portada Alta started on the roof, where residents hang their laundry. The clothes there intensified the flames and facilitated their spread.

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The building is on Calle Saint Exupéry 22. This is also the address of the municipal housing offices.

According to witnesses, the National Police, the Local Police and firefighters attended the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. The inhabitants of the building had tried to do the same before their arrival.

Municipal sources said on Monday that they had mobilised all available resources from the city's fire stations to extinguish the two fires. Four crews are still at the Ibis hotel, while two more worked simultaneously in Portada Alta.