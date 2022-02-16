Malaga completes the planting of 13,000 trees in the city's forest parks Recent reforestation campaigns have seen a total 25,000 seedlings planted with a survival rate of 93 per cent

The reforestation campaign for Malaga's parks has concluded with the planting of a total of 13,046 trees in addition to the 12,000 planted last year whose survival to date is 93 per cent. The work, carried out by the Parks and Gardens Service of the City Council, was completed between November and January by Perica Obras y Servicios, SA and Explotaciones La Misiones SLU for an amount of 150,000 euros per year. The contract is valid for four years.

The Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Gemma del Corral, said it was "a resounding success due to the high number of units planted, as well as the exhaustive maintenance work that allows the viability of the seedlings. In this sense, it should be noted that unlike what happened in previous campaigns in which the lack of irrigation killed most seedlings, the water supply in the summer months that is included in the contracts has allowed the survival rate to be raised.”

All of the seedlings are native to the Mediterranean area and include carob, Aleppo pine, stone pine, cypress, Cartagena cypress and shrubs such as European olea, wild olive, lavender and broom.

Seedlings have been planted in the Malaga Centro, Malaga Este and Ciudad Jardín districts. Other areas planted include the forest areas of Palma-Palmilla, Churriana, Campanillas, Puerto de la Torre districts and the Andrés Jiménez Díaz park, Cerro Vallejo and the Torre Atalaya forest area.