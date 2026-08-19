Malaga city council responds to criticism of renovated Pedregalejo promenade

Criticism from local residents over the redevelopment of the Pedregalejo seafront promenade has led Malaga city council to hold a meeting, at which councillor for ... urban planning Carmen Casero and councillor for the district Carlos Conde said they were open to suggestions.

More than 300 Pedregalejo district residents joined the protest on 9 August to criticise the project that, according to them, is detracting from the unique character of the coast.

The Pedregalejo residential association and the Málaga para Vivir platform are urging the city council to not remove any more elements that shape the identity of the promenade.

In addition, they are calling for "more trees, more shade and more places to relax, so that the Pedregalejo promenade can become a true climate refuge".

They are also calling for the removal of the pergolas in the process of installation and the restoration of the "old traffic islands". "It makes no sense to keep pergolas intended to provide shade which, in practice, do not fulfil that function and which are already showing signs of deterioration," the residential associations stated.

"We are calling for high-quality materials, as specified in the project plans, the rectification of all defects identified during the works and the full repair of the damage caused to the homes along the seafront promenade," their letter of demands reads.

Carmen Casero said that she is open to considering all these issues. "You can make suggestions, which we will look into to see if they are feasible," the councillor stated. However, she stressed that "all the faults [residents] are reporting every day can be resolved because the work is not yet finished".

The Vecinos por Pedregalejo movement has demanded "that residents be consulted" before the approval of any works. "We have collected over 1,000 signatures and will continue along these lines because the beauty and history of Pedregalejo have been plundered in order to impose a standard, industrial-style promenade on us," a spokesperson said.

"The pergolas are in areas where there used to be no trees, so whereas there used to be sun, there will now be shade. Seven new shaded areas that will enhance the promenade, because the philosophy behind this project is to create more public space, reorganise the terraces and improve access to the beach," the councillor said.

Meeting between local councillors and residents. (Sur)

Carlos Conde pointed out that there had been more than 15 meetings with residents of Pedregalejo before, during and after the works. He added that they still have 61 new trees to plant, alongside the installation of 12 benches and seven bins.

According to him, the seafront promenade project preserves the history of Pedregalejo.

Conde emphasised that they will ensure that "the hospitality industry and the local community can coexist in harmony".

Groups opposed to the reform have called on the city council not to grant any new licences to restaurants or hotels, as this coastal strip is already strained enough.

Last month, the city council announced that the works are expected to continue until November and that the initial budget of 5.7 million euros had increased by more than 850,000 euros to fund improvements to drainage and street lighting.

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