Malaga city about to launch two offers of 377 rental social housing units west of the university campus

Development of six blocks of a total of 202 social housing units in Malaga's Teatinos district.

Jesús Hinojosa 03/07/2026 a las 14:11h.

Developer Lagoom Living expects to complete the application process this July for the 530 affordable rental units it has built on public land west of the Teatinos university campus in Malaga.

Following the application processes, carried out in coordination with the municipal housing institute, for two projects of 62 and 91 units, which received over 14,000 applications, the remaining two include 202 social rental units across six buildings and another for 175 subsidised flats.

This opens a new opportunity for those seeking affordable rental housing at a time of crisis due to soaring prices. The offer for the 202 social housing units in six buildings (ground floor plus five floors) will remain open from 13 to 31 July. The offer for 175 units will also be launched in the coming days.

The project for 202 housing units offers 16 one-bedroom flats and 186 two-bedroom flats on land that includes a car park for 311 vehicles, 202 storage units, a swimming pool, a children's play area, an outdoor gym and co-working spaces.

The Lagoom Living model focuses on offering "quality affordable housing". The expected rents for these flats, including car park and storage, range from 446 to 512 euros per month.

Unlike the previous application round, the minimum income threshold has fallen, making more households eligible to apply. Applicants must show a minimum annual household income of 21,000 euros in the latest completed tax year to qualify for a one-bedroom flat or 23,300 euros to apply for one of the 186 two-bedroom homes.

Applicants must also stay below the maximum income limits for affordable rental housing. Household income cannot exceed 2.5 times the IPREM (Spain's public income indicator), although a statutory regional adjustment applies. As a result, the maximum annual income stands at 24,418.60 euros for a single applicant and 32,307.69 euros for households of two or more people.

The new Lagoom development will allocate the homes through a ballot. The application process opens on 13 July. The eligibility requirements appeared in the provincial official gazette (BOP) on Thursday.

Applicants must already have registered with Malaga's municipal register of applicants for protected housing and must have been registered as residents in the city for at least one year.

Each applicant may submit only one application. Adults included in a joint application cannot submit another application separately. If duplicate applications appear, the authorities will only consider the most recent submission and disregard any earlier ones.

Applicants must submit their forms to the municipal housing institute using the self-declaration form provided for this application round. They can apply through any of the channels offered by the IMV, including the electronic register and the city council's online portal.

Once the application deadline closes, the IMV will publish a provisional list of applicants on its own website and on the developer's website. Applicants will then have five working days to challenge the list or request corrections to factual or non-essential information.

After reviewing any objections, the IMV will publish the final list of eligible applicants. Each applicant will receive a randomly assigned number, which a notary will use to conduct the ballot.

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