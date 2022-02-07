Malaga to charge 23.15 euros for every electric scooter they have to remove The bylaw introduced to regulate the removal of personal-use vehicles and transfer them to warehouses comes into effect tomorrow Tuesday

A new bylaw that will regulate a towing vehicle service to remove electric scooters from non-designated parking areas will come into effect tomorrow Tuesday. The entity responsible for the law being carried out, Sociedad Municipal de Aparcamientos (Smassa), will charge 23.15 euros for every scooter it removes from public roads, as well as 3.83 euros for every day that each one remains in the municipal warehouse. In the case that the owner of a scooter arrives as it's being taken, the fine will be reduced to 14.02 euros.

With these new prices, which can be viewed in Monday's official province bulletin (BOP), the city council now considers electric scooters to be on a par with mopeds, motorbikes and bicycles when it comes to towing them away.

As for other types of vehicles, the price remains the same: a car will cost 74.24 euros to tow away, 57.94 euros to unlock and 11.74 euros for every day it spends in the municipal warehouse.

This new bylaw comes into effect after the local police have spent three years removing and fining companies in charge of electric scooters. Until now, the authorities had the power to remove and levy a fine if said vehicles were located outside of designated parking zones. Now they will also be charged for the removal as well as the recovery.