Malaga begins the process of granting planning permission for a holiday resort with vineyards in Olías

Despite the moratorium on the authorisation of new tourist accommodation in Malaga, the city council gave the green light on Tuesday to the first stage ... of the process for the development of a tourist complex in the Montes de Olías area. Specifically, the town hall has agreed to accept for consideration a development proposal for the construction of an ecotourism complex on rural land located in the La Junqueña area, covering an area of 14.1 hectares.

The project is being developed by Lare Hotel Group, a company with its registered office in Malaga, and is intended to be linked to a vineyard and wine-producing business. However, there is no defined timetable for this agricultural operation, as the first phase of the project involves the construction of the holiday complex itself, which will consist of 24 self-contained accommodation units with capacity for 70 people and various communal facilities.

This first phase of the complex, for which a construction period of two years has been estimated, will cover 46,669 square metres, and the buildings, which may be up to one storey plus two storeys high, will have a total floor area of around 3,120 square metres. According to the developer’s documentation, the estimated investment is five million euros, including landscaping and reforestation work.

The project must obtain environmental approval and reports from other authorities before it can be finally approved

However, this is only the first step towards the development of this tourism project, as the planning application for its implementation on rural land now depends on the reports issued by other authorities, particularly the Junta de Andalucía, which will be required to assess its environmental impact.

According to information provided by the town council, the project envisages "measures for landscape integration, reforestation and sustainable resource management, the adequacy of which will need to be assessed during the subsequent planning process, as the works are proposed on sloping land, where there are habitats of community interest, a drovers' track and is situated close to the Padre Avilés stream.”

They therefore pointed out that, following the town hall’s decision to accept the proposal for consideration, the project will be put out for public consultation for one month, “and the relevant public authorities will be consulted in order to obtain reports within their remit,” they stated.