Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Malaga City

Society

Malaga awards recognise companies and professionals for contributions to society, business and sports

Añádenos en Google
Poster of the third Málaga en mi Corazón awards.
Poster of the third Málaga en mi Corazón awards.

DZ3 EVENTOS

Malaga is hosting the third Málaga en mi Corazón (Malaga in my Heart) awards on Monday, 1 June. The initiative aims to recognise the trajectory and values of companies, institutions and professionals who stand out for their contribution to the city's society, culture, business fabric and sports.

The gala starts at 7.30pm, at the Victoria brewery. It once again brings together representatives of the Malaga business, cultural and institutional fabric.

In their third years, the awards acknowledge the work of Borjas Vivas (sports), the Museo del Automóvil y la Moda (culture), Viveros Guzmán (companies), NCIDE (institutions) and Bernardo Quintero (innovation).

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Malaga awards recognise companies and professionals for contributions to society, business and sports

[]

Malaga awards recognise companies and professionals for contributions to society, business and sports