Malaga awards recognise companies and professionals for contributions to society, business and sports

DZ3 EVENTOS 25/05/2026 a las 12:50h.

Malaga is hosting the third Málaga en mi Corazón (Malaga in my Heart) awards on Monday, 1 June. The initiative aims to recognise the trajectory and values of companies, institutions and professionals who stand out for their contribution to the city's society, culture, business fabric and sports.

The gala starts at 7.30pm, at the Victoria brewery. It once again brings together representatives of the Malaga business, cultural and institutional fabric.

In their third years, the awards acknowledge the work of Borjas Vivas (sports), the Museo del Automóvil y la Moda (culture), Viveros Guzmán (companies), NCIDE (institutions) and Bernardo Quintero (innovation).