Malaga Airport expansion: Aena reopens tender for €63m management contract

Infographic of the expansion of Malaga Airport.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:04 Share

Spain’s airport operator, Aena, has officially resumed the bidding process for a key project management contract at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport.

The tender, which carries a budget of €63.1 million, was previously halted in November 2025 due to legal technicalities. Its reappearance on the runway signals a significant acceleration in the timeline for the airport’s most ambitious transformation since the opening of Terminal 3 in 2010.

Contracts

The contract covers a five-year period and involves the comprehensive supervision, coordination, and technical management of all upcoming works.

At a glance: The expansion in numbers Total Investment: ~€1.5 billion. Management Budget: €63.1 million (5-year term). Target Capacity: 36 million passengers/year. Passport Control: 515% increase in departure capacity. Commercial Space: 41% increase in retail and dining areas.

Companies interested in the project have until 7 May 2026 to submit their bids. This consultancy role is vital for ensuring that construction proceeds without disrupting the daily operations of the facility, which handled a record-breaking 26.7 million passengers in 2025.

Meeting the demand of a record-breaking gatewayThe investment is framed as a strategic necessity rather than an optional upgrade. With Malaga now established as Spain’s fourth-busiest airport, current facilities are approaching their technical ceiling of 30 million passengers.

Infrastructure and capacity highlights The overarching expansion project, valued at approximately €1.5 billion, is slated for inclusion in the DORA III (2027–2031) airport regulation document. Key planned improvements include: Terminal Expansion: Increasing total terminal surface area from 80,000 to 140,000 square metres. Non-Schengen Infrastructure: Construction of a new docking platform with centralised border control, addressing bottlenecks for international traffic—particularly from the UK. Security & Safety: A 112% increase in the area allocated for security screening, incorporating next-generation 3D scanners. Efficiency Upgrades: A redesigned baggage-handling system and a 41% increase in commercial and VIP lounge space. Airfield Improvements: New taxiways to improve air traffic flow and expanded parking facilities.

The expansion is designed to accommodate a future capacity of 36 million passengers annually, ensuring the Costa del Sol remains a competitive international hub for long-haul routes to North America, Asia, and the Middle East.According to Aena's timeline, the design and environmental processing phases will continue through 2027, with the most intensive construction work scheduled between 2028 and 2031.

Throughout this period, the airport will remain fully operational.