Malaga 112: sulphuric acid spill in student residence forces evacuation and injures four people

Irene Quirante 09/06/2026 a las 16:49h.

A sulphuric acid spill in a student residence in Malaga's Churriana district prompted a large deployment of the Local Police, firefighters and paramedics on Tuesday.

A person carrying a drum containing the corrosive substance called the emergency services to report that he had spilled the acid on him. He was able to get to a health centre on his own.

The Local Police have evacuated the building.

According to initial reports, three other people have shown signs of asphyxiation and poisoning. Emergency medical personnel have attended to the victims.

The fire department has deployed a team to thoroughly clean up the remains of the substance.

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