Malaga 112: seven vehicles burn in early morning fire

EP Malaga Monday, 20 April 2026, 12:17 Share

A fire in Malaga's Bailén-Miraflores district early on Monday morning damaged seven parked vehicles.

The incident happened on Calle Tejares. The emergency services received the alert at around 3am.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which, in addition to the seven vehicles, had spread to a container and the facade of a nearby building.

Official sources have reported that there were no injuries.