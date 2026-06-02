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112 incident

Malaga 112: motorcyclist dies in serious road accident near La Rosaleda stadium

The incident in the Ciudad Jardín district required the mobilisation of medical personnel, the police and the fire department

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The deceased's motorcycle in Malaga.
The deceased's motorcycle in Malaga. (SUR)

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

A motorcyclist died in a serious collision with a car near the La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga early on Tuesday morning.

The incident on Avenida Jorge Silvela happened shortly before 6am, at the intersection with Calle Fray Domingo Pimentel.

The emergency services dispatched the Local Police, an ambulance and a crew from the fire department.

The medical personnel confirmed the motorcyclist's death. The car driver sustained facial injuries.

The firefighters who responded to the scene were on their way to relieve another team that were monitoring the fire inside the Ibis hotel.

The accident investigation group have taken charge of the case.

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Malaga 112: motorcyclist dies in serious road accident near La Rosaleda stadium

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Malaga 112: motorcyclist dies in serious road accident near La Rosaleda stadium