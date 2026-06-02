Malaga 112: motorcyclist dies in serious road accident near La Rosaleda stadium

Rossel Aparicio Malaga 02/06/2026 a las 12:35h.

A motorcyclist died in a serious collision with a car near the La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga early on Tuesday morning.

The incident on Avenida Jorge Silvela happened shortly before 6am, at the intersection with Calle Fray Domingo Pimentel.

The emergency services dispatched the Local Police, an ambulance and a crew from the fire department.

The medical personnel confirmed the motorcyclist's death. The car driver sustained facial injuries.

The firefighters who responded to the scene were on their way to relieve another team that were monitoring the fire inside the Ibis hotel.

The accident investigation group have taken charge of the case.