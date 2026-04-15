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Malaga 112: man dead and child in hospital after car falls on dam shore

The vehicle plunged down a steep slope off Camino Cortijo de los Arias

María José Díaz Alcalá and Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 11:06

A 45-year-old man died and his eleven-year-old son injured when their car fell in the El Tomillar dam in Malaga's Campanillas district on Tuesday evening. The boy remains in hospital.

The accident occurred at around 8pm, when the vehicle plunged down a steep slope off Camino Cortijo Los Arias. Although it did not fall into the water, the Malaga fire department had to mobilise several rescue vehicles.

The Local Police and paramedics also arrived at the scene, but were unable to save the driver's life. They transferred the boy to Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga city. The paramedics initially considered his injuries to be minor.

The judicial delegation removed the body, while the Local Police took over the investigation to clarify what had caused the accident.

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surinenglish Malaga 112: man dead and child in hospital after car falls on dam shore

Malaga 112: man dead and child in hospital after car falls on dam shore