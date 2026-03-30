Malaga 112: five injured in serious collision between three vehicles

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 30 March 2026, 11:30 Share

At least five people were injured following a serious accident involving three vehicles in Malaga's Churriana district on Sunday, 29 March.

The emergency services received various alerts regarding the incident at around 10.40pm. The collision happened on Calle Poeta Edelmira Guerrero.

The callers reported that at least one person was trapped. The dispatcher mobilised firefighters to free the person in question, while the medical services transferred three of the victims to hospital.

Among the victims were two 27-year-old women, one 45-year-old woman and two men, 25 and 26.