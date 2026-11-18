18/11/2026 Actualizado a las 16:09h.

The sixth Sun&Tech Málaga summit started this Wednesday. Over the previous five years, the event has become an unmissable occasion for discovering the latest ... trends in innovation, hosting high-level debates and presentations that have helped shed light on the rise of disruptive technologies such as AI, quantum computing and microelectronics.

This year, SUR and Alhambra Venture have decided to expand the event's scope by introducing a second day. The forum aims to raise the profile of and provide a space for analysing the city's technological boom.

A pre-event reception at Malaga city hall was held on Tuesday for the speakers and investors taking part in the event.

Wednesday marked the start of the first of two days during which Malaga's entrepreneurial dynamism will connect with a global network of over 400 investors and major corporations. This year, the event expands its scope to include a start-up competition and an investors' forum.

The programme of scientific presentations and investment outreach will be structured around seven strategic themes, aligned with the challenges of the global market and the positioning of the Costa del Sol capital: artificial intelligence and data economy; HealthTech and biotechnology; cybersecurity and dual-use technologies; industry 4.0, aerospace and robotics; smart cities and smart tourism; ClimateTech, energy and impact technologies; and the @Tech Category.

Publicity and experts

This year, Sun&Tech Málaga has paid particular attention to its educational aspect, featuring a range of panel discussions with highly respected speakers, leading figures from the technology ecosystem and prominent representatives from the venture capital sector.

Among the participants are Marc Vidal, a renowned economic analyst, technology communicator and international speaker, who has successfully turned his approach into a personal brand.

MEP Diego Solier is another key figure at this year's event with his presentation on the role of artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and access to investment in the growth capacity of European technology companies. The talk is taking place at 9.45am on Thursday.

In his talk at 6.55pm on Wednesday, psychiatrist Luis Gutiérrez will focus on aspects such as uncertainty, pressure, decision-making, motivation, failure and the ability to face the challenges of entrepreneurship.

IMEC, the future centre for research, development and prototyping of microchips and semiconductors, will also play a key role in Sun&Tech Málaga 2026, with a presentation by Ignacio Faustino, programme manager at imec.istart. He will analyse the opportunities the centre offers for attracting companies, start-ups, researchers and investors.

In keeping with its commitment to innovation, Sun&Tech is introducing "reverse pitching" this year, which turns the usual format of start-up events on its head, giving investors the opportunity to explain what sort of companies they are looking for, which sectors they are interested in, at which stages they invest and what their criteria are when assessing an opportunity.

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