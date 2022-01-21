Junta hopes works will reduce Guadalhorce river flood risk by 60 per cent The start of the project alongside the river on the outskirts of the city was presided over by regional and local authorities

Work on a project aimed at reducing the risk of flooding on the Guadalhorce river by 60 per cent got under way on the outskirts of Malaga city on Thursday.

Over half a decade after plans were initially drafted, the project has received funding of 7.3 million euros and is set to take 16 months to complete.

"It's time to provide a solution to an endemic problem that affects so many of the city's businesses," said Juanma Moreno, president of the Andalusian regional governement, as he presided over the start of works.

The president said that the solution also involves a new bridge. "I hope that the [central] government has sufficient speed to start work on the Azucarera bridge," he said. This would replace the existing one, but construction would cost 60 million euros.