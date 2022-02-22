Honest finder hands in wallet with more than 5,000 euros inside to police Officers returned the money to the rightful owner who had not realised that she had lost it in Malaga city centre

Police in Malaga have reunited a wallet containing more than 5,000 euros with its rightful owner, who did not realise she had lost it. However, she was lucky, since the woman who found it did not hesitate to hand it over to the Local Police, whose officers returned it to her.

It happened on Thursday, 17 February, sources have confirmed to SUR, when a woman found the wallet in the vicinity of Calle Montejaque, next to the Los Patios shopping centre in the city.

The woman did not hesitate to hand over the wallet to the authorities, who were staggered to find that there was a total of 5,650 euros inside the wallet .

The Local Police team managed to trace and contact the owner of the wallet who had not realised that she had lost the money. Sources said she “was very grateful” for the finder’s honesty.