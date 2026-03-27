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Holy Week 2026

Malaga gives out bracelets for parents to easily locate their children during Holy Week

Parents can request the identification device at the offices of Protección Civil

Isabel Méndez

Friday, 27 March 2026, 14:26

Semana Santa in Malaga is known for its processions and crowds of people, which can make it easy for children to get lost.

To give parents a peace of mind, the civil protection service is giving out free bracelets with a QR code that, when scanned, can be used to identify minors.

The bracelets will be available during the Holy Week upon request. Parents and guardians can ask for the device at Protección Civil's offices in Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal and Plaza de la Constitución.

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surinenglish Malaga gives out bracelets for parents to easily locate their children during Holy Week

Malaga gives out bracelets for parents to easily locate their children during Holy Week