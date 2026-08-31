Malaga 'fair virus' floods A&E departments

If you've had a look on Instagram or TikTok, you'll have noticed there are lots of videos of young people talking about a ... mysterious "fair virus".

According to medicine influencer Dr Eliany Hernández and her video on Instagram, it's the same thing that happens every year: various respiratory viruses experience a spike after eight intense days of partying, little sleep, exhaustion, air conditioning, extreme heat during the middle of the day and huge crowds of people from different provinces and the rest of the world.

All of this combines to form an explosive cocktail that results in what is known as the "fair virus".

Head of the A&E department at HM Málaga Dr Alberto Puertas said that they have been diagnosing cases of type A flu, pultaceous tonsillitis and Covid-19 in young people between the ages of 20 and 30. "It's true that there has been an increase since the fair ended," he said.

Head of paediatrics and youth medicine at Quirónsalud Málaga Manuel Baca told SUR that this is a classic post-fair phenomenon. "We call it the 'fair virus', but it isn't a new or specific virus. It's a group of viruses."

Usual upturn

Dr Puertas said that what happens during these fairs is also "what happens whenever people gather at Christmas, on public holidays or during celebrations: when many people come into contact and interact with one another, anyone who is currently incubating a respiratory infection will pass it on to that person, who, in turn, passes it on to another".

"What we're detecting with rapid tests in A&E is type A flu, some cases of Covid-19, though not as many as during the first wave, and frequent cases of pultaceous tonsillitis, which we commonly refer to as 'plaques in the throat'," he said.

Dr Baca said that most cases are mild. There is also a rise in cases among the over-75s and young children. Other viruses circulating at the moment include adaenovirus and parainfluenza.

This is quite common in summer, Alberto Puertas said. "These viruses are present all year round. It's true that they're more commonly associated with the cold, but we must bear in mind that the hot conditions we've experienced, with very powerful air conditioning and sudden changes in temperature, create an artificial environment which, ultimately, acts as if it were winter. These viruses proliferate in such temperature changes," he said.

Activity in A&E departments has risen by approximately 20 per cent to 30 per cent following the August fair.

Dr Manuel Baca said: "The flu used to almost disappear in summer, but since 2022 we have been seeing summer cases following major events." Among the causes he listed, he pointed to overcrowding, the heat, tourism and the waning immunity the winter vaccine provides.

In her video, Dr Eliany Hernández says that they usually cause a cough, a runny nose, a fever and a sore throat. With so much partying, little rest and not enough sleep, the body's defences are weakened, which encourages the spread of these infectious agents.

Dr Puertas said that "these are usually non-serious cases". "The majority involve young people with no pre-existing conditions. (...) treatment will mainly consist of rest, avoiding physical or sporting activity, and plenty of fluids."

He explained that "we do not usually need antibiotics because, apart from throat plaques, these are viral infections where treatment is symptomatic, using antipyretics such as ibuprofen or paracetamol".

According to Dr Puertas, "a week's course of symptomatic treatment ensures a favourable outcome and the patient, although they may feel very unwell during those days, will subsequently make a full recovery".

If you have a cough or are visiting the A&E, wear a mask. Wash you hands frequently and ventilate rooms. Doctors also recommend self-isolation for between three and five days from the onset of symptoms and also avoiding visiting the elderly and immunocompromised people.

If the fever exceeds 39C for more than three days or you experience shortness of breath, chest pain and oxygen saturation below 94 per cent, consult a doctor.

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