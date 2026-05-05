Two Eurofighters fly over Malaga's Plaza Mayor shopping centre

Fighter jets never go unnoticed by the public; even less so in the current war scenario in the Persian Gulf. Several readers have informed SUR ... this Tuesday 5 May of the presence of two Eurofighters flying over the area of the Plaza Mayor shopping centre.

They are Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft belonging to the Ala 14 (14th wing), based in Albacete, which landed at Malaga Airport, according to sources in the control tower.

As for their mission, a Spanish Air Force spokesperson said that it is a plan for "routine navigation", as happened last March in the case of two F18s that also passed over the city, using Malaga Airport.

In that case, the two fighters were part of a "student navigation exercise". The aircraft belonged to the Ala 15, based in Zaragoza, which came to Malaga to carry out routine training exercises, according to the same sources.

On some occasions, the fighters only make low-altitude passes, while on others, as has happened today, they land and leave hours later. A third modality is special manoeuvres, such as the well-known 'Eagle Eye' exercises in the Mediterranean, when the aircraft remain for several days at the Malaga air base.