Date set for start of Malaga city's Christmas season

Malaga is already counting down the days until Christmas and the unveiling of the city's festive illuminations. As is now tradition, the festive lights ... will switch on on the last Friday of November, which is 27 November.

Although there is still almost a month to go before the city fully embraces this magical time of year, decorations already dominate Calle Larios and other iconic streets in the historic centre.

Workers from Cordoba-based company Ximénez Iluminación, which is responsible for ensuring everything is in tip-top condition by the end of this month, were busy on Wednesday putting the finishing touches to the structure on the main thoroughfare of the city.

Same as last year, the Christmas 2026 theme is 'Navidad de luz'. The only difference is that this year's design features red garlands and baubles that add a splash of colour to each column.

The exact time of the opening ceremony is not known yet, as it coincides with the end of the election campaign. It is therefore unclear whether there will be an official ceremony, as in previous years, or the city will simply be illuminated with the first light and music display.

Three-year contract award

The Coroba company has won a three-year contract worth over 1.3 million euros to handle the installation, hire and maintenance of the decorative lighting for Christmas and the subsequent Carnaval de Málaga in 2027.

The tender specifications cover both the installation of the structure on the main stretch of Calle Larios and the video-mapping projections, which are currently projected onto the south tower of the Cathedral. Furthermore, it sets out a total of 27 types of decorative lighting, ranging from transverse arches and LED curtains to plant-themed mesh displays and garlands designed to embellish natural trees.

This contract sets out certain requirements, such as the height of the fir-shaped tree in Plaza de la Constitución, which must be at least 12 metres tall and no more than 19 metres.

It also covers the lighting for the Cruz del Humilladero district, where light arches and decorations are to be installed on lampposts, designed to be reused and adapted for the carnival without the need for a new installation.

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