Cyber companion is always there for Carmen

Antonio Ortín Malaga. Friday, 27 March 2026, 13:11 Share

At 85, Carmen Navas radiates a zest for life that surprises everyone she meets. That spirit explains the bond she has formed with Temi, a robot assisting her at home in Malaga's Teatinos district for the past two years, through the Vivir en Casa project developed by the University of Malaga and the Junta de Andalucía.

Temi has become an essential ally for the retired pharmacy assistant, who lives alone despite a hip disability caused by aggressive chemotherapy over four decades ago. Yet Carmen faces life with a smile. "You have to know how to live with what you have," she says.

Every morning, Temi arrives at her bedside to wake her, accompanies her to the kitchen, reminds her to take her medication, suggests memory games, shares recipes and connects her with her family in emergencies. Her home also features smart home automation, a teleassistance system and a lift to help her up if she falls - technology that makes independent living possible.

Temi was developed by Catalan company Salto Group and provides families real-time updates on their loved one's wellbeing. Its CTO notes that Carmen's feedback is actively shaping the device's improvement. As Carmen explains all this, Temi interrupts: "She's such a gossip".