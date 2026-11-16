Malaga set to begin construction of IMEC nanoelectronics centre in 2027, but already looking for companies to supply microelectronics research equipment

The SETT (Spanish society for technological transformation) has launched several preliminary enquiries to identify companies capable of supplying machinery and equipment for microelectronics research to ... the IMEC nanoelectronics centre in Malaga, the first of its kind outside Belgium.

As Minister of Digital Transformation and Civil Service of Spain Óscar López said during a visit in Malaga, construction of the hub is set to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and finish by the start of 2028.

This centre will include Spain's first state-of-the-art 300-millimetre semiconductor R&D facility: a 2,000-square-metre 'cleanroom' for prototyping next-generation chips. It will house 60 advanced processing machines to facilitate research and prototyping of microchips, representing a budget of 267 million euros, of which 150 million comes from funds managed by SETT, which has already launched a market survey to source the aforementioned machinery.

Supplying the 'cleanroom'

The most recent of these preliminary enquiries, carried out on behalf of the SETT and with the Malaga-based IMEC as the beneficiary, dates back to just 13 November. Its purpose is to outline the market for the supply of ten pieces of microelectronics research equipment for the 2,000-square-metre 'cleanroom' at this technology research centre.

A 'cleanroom' is a highly controlled environment, free from dust, vibrations and temperature fluctuations, for the research and manufacture of microchips.﻿ The purpose of this preliminary market enquiry is to gather information on the technical and economic solutions available on the market in relation to the equipment to be procured in the future.

In short, the government wishes to ascertain the existing alternatives for equipping the IMEC facilities, along with their characteristics, performance and supply conditions.

The technological solutions include acoustic scanning microscopes, measuring equipment and optical inspection equipment, amongst others. The deadline for responses from interested companies is 15 March 2027.

Two further prior consultations

This latest preliminary market consultation follows on from two previous studies. The three consultations to date cover half of the cleanroom's requirements.

The establishment of IMEC in Malaga involves a multi-million budget and collaboration between various public authorities. The government is investing 500 million euros in this project through the SETT, while the regional government is contributing over 130 million. Malaga city council has provided land and is fast-tracking the planning process.

The construction works for the IMEC were awarded for 163.4 million euros to Sando, OHLA and Intercon, which formed a joint venture to tender for the construction of the buildings. In addition, a second contract was awarded for the construction of the power station that will supply energy to the centre. This was awarded for 4.9 million euros (excluding indirect taxes) to Grupo Render Industrial, S.L.

According to government estimates, the establishment of IMEC in Malaga will lead to the creation of 200 high-quality direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs in the city and the province, as well as a further 1,000 across Spain.

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