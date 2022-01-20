Netflix production is looking for wide range of extras on the coast The screen adaptation of the novel 'La Chica de Nieve’ by Malaga-born Javier Castillo needs people for filming in Malaga between 7 February and 15 March

Recently around 2,000 people applied to be extras and actors in 'La Chica de Nieve’, a Netflix production based on the novel by Javier Castillo, but production company Atípica Films are looking for more.

"After the casting, there are things that we are missing," a spokesperson for Tempotel, the company in charge of finding the extras, said. "We are still looking for extras for the series which will be shot between 7 February and 15 March in Malaga."

The profiles they are looking for includes men and women from 30 years old; a couple in their 20s staging a real wedding; young men aged 18 to 25 years old who have kites and know how to fly them; boys and girls from 16 to 25 years old with tattoos, piercings or coloured hair.

Interested people who match these profiles should send an email to tempotelfigurantes@gmail.com indicating MÁLAGA in the subject and with recent photographs without hats, masks or sunglasses, full body and upper body, name, telephone contact, age, height, shirt, trouser and shoe size.

Applicants must also be registered with Social Security. Successful applicants will be notified by 2 February.