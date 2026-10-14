Calling all singers: join St George's Malaga choir for All Souls and Advent 'taster' sessions

Jennie Rhodes 14/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:55h.

St George’s Anglican Church in Malaga city is calling all budding singers to form both and adult and a children's choir in time for All Souls and Advent Evensong services in November and December.

Father Louis Darrant, chaplain of St. George’s Anglican Chaplaincy, is inviting anyone interested to "come along to a rehearsal two hours before the service and enjoy learning some beautiful choral music". He says that "whether you’re an experienced singer, a complete beginner or simply curious, there’s a place for you. Come along, bring a friend and discover the joy of singing together."

The idea of the two "taster sessions" is to encourage singers to continue in 2027, when two more evensongs are planned and the idea is to establish a permanent choir at the church. "By the end of next year we hope we may be able to tour to other churches, "Father Louis told SUR in English. He added that the church is in the process of appointing a director of music for the children and adults choirs.

For the All Souls and Advent Evensongs St George's will have the help of choristers from Malaga Cathedral, who will be singing with the St George's singers, using Anglican tradition choral music in English. Antonio del Pino will be conducting the Pueri Cantores children's choir for the Advent service.

"Choral Evensong is one of the jewels of the Anglican tradition. We’re excited by the possibility of making it a regular part of Malaga’s community and spiritual life," Father Louis added. He stressed that the taster sessions are open to everyone with an interest in singing, regardless of their background.

The All Souls Evensong is taking place on Wednesday 4 November, with the rehearsal at 5pm and the service at 7pm, while the Advent Evensong is on Friday 4 December, with the rehearsal at 5pm and the service at 7pm.

Refreshments will be provided after the rehearsals and Evensongs on both dates. For further information contact Father Louis via WhatsApp on (+34) 614 736 919 or email: chaplain@stgeorgesmalaga.com.