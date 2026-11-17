The National Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday with gunshot wounds in Malaga's Cruz de Humilladero ... district.

For the time being, investigators are keeping all hypotheses open in their efforts to establish what happened, while not ruling out the possibility of suicide.

At around 7pm on 16 November, the emergency services received a call reporting the discovery of an injured man in a car park on Calle Diego de Almaguer.

On arrival, the medical staff were only able to confirm the person's death. According to initial reports, local residents had not heard any gunshots prior to the body being found.

The National Police's homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation and cordoned off the area to carry out a visual inspection and establish the exact circumstances of the death.

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