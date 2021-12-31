Body found in Malaga mountains is believed to be that of a foreign hiker Police investigations continue but focus on the theory that the German man suffered an accidental fall

National Police officers are working to establish the cause of death of a man whose body was found by climbers in the San Antón area of the Montes de Malaga mountain range on Wednesday, 29 December. SUR has learned that the deceased is a German tourist who loved hiking.

Investigations on the cause of death will focus on the hypothesis that it was an accidental fall as sources have told this newspaper that the man was fond of hiking and that, at the time of his death, he was dressed in the relevant gear.

Climbers in the San Antón area of the Montes de Malaga mountain range made the grim discovery on Wednesday, 29 December, while they were practicing their sport. The corpse was found at around 12.20pm in a very difficult to access area. Local and National Police officers were called in, in addition to the Malaga city fire brigade, who took charge of recovering the body. It was not an easy task as they had to carry the corpse over several kilometres of harsh terrain before it could be transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed.

Sources have told SUR that the body was in a state of decomposition, which suggests that the body could have been lying in the area for several days.

The initial visual inspection of the body did not show any obvious signs of violence.