Malaga 112: man admitted to ICU after being stabbed outside city centre nightclub

A brawl and a stabbing outside a nightclub in the centre of Malaga sent a 37-year-old man to the ICU in the early ... hours of Monday morning. According to sources, the National Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator, who also sustained injuries, albeit minor.

The incident took place shortly before 6am on 9 November, when the emergency services received a report concerning a fight on Calle Mártires, opposite a nightclub. The National Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

Both men's lives are out of danger, although one was admitted to the ICU for stab wounds in the side and the head.

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