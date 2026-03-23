Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Malaga police arrest man wanted for attempted murder after two robberies

The detainee used violence to steal the mobile phones of two women in the Palma-Palmilla district

Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:51

The National Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after two women separately reported that he had used violence to steal their mobile phones in Malaga. The suspect has also been on the police's radar for an attempted murder.

The incidents happened in the Palma-Palmilla district. The police launched the operation after a woman reported a theft. She told them that she knew the suspect, because he often walked around the area where she lived.

According to the victim's account, the man approached her to ask for money. When she refused, he violently pushed her to the ground and stole her mobile phone.

Later, another woman reported that a man had threatened her with a sharp object to steal her mobile phone. The incident had taken place in the same area.

Both victims immediately recognised the perpetrator thanks to photographic evidence. According to the police, the suspect had a long criminal record, including an attempted homicide.

The police managed to arrest the individual, who had been evading arrest by moving between several homes of relatives and friends.

Click here for more crime news.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The ultimate Malaga travel guide: What to see, eat, and do in 2026
  2. 2 Voodoo human trafficking gang leader operating in Malaga jailed for 100 years
  3. 3 Fuengirola and regional government move forward with bus station upgrade
  4. 4 Bank opens new service in Malaga to support international clients
  5. 5 Harley Davidson rally rumbles back along Benalmádena Costa
  6. 6 Malaga CF sell 1,800 retro shirts on day one as IlloJuan collaboration proves hit
  7. 7 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 announces dates with promises for better crowd management
  8. 8 Bikers club celebrates ten years with charity open day
  9. 9 The comprehensive renovation of the Benalmádena nautical centre receives approval
  10. 10 The Axarquía in 19th-century global media

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga police arrest man wanted for attempted murder after two robberies

Malaga police arrest man wanted for attempted murder after two robberies