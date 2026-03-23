Malaga police arrest man wanted for attempted murder after two robberies

Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:51 Share

The National Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after two women separately reported that he had used violence to steal their mobile phones in Malaga. The suspect has also been on the police's radar for an attempted murder.

The incidents happened in the Palma-Palmilla district. The police launched the operation after a woman reported a theft. She told them that she knew the suspect, because he often walked around the area where she lived.

According to the victim's account, the man approached her to ask for money. When she refused, he violently pushed her to the ground and stole her mobile phone.

Later, another woman reported that a man had threatened her with a sharp object to steal her mobile phone. The incident had taken place in the same area.

Both victims immediately recognised the perpetrator thanks to photographic evidence. According to the police, the suspect had a long criminal record, including an attempted homicide.

The police managed to arrest the individual, who had been evading arrest by moving between several homes of relatives and friends.

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