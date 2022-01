Friday, 28 January 2022, 14:38

Archaeological remains found near El Corté Inglés during the building of the metro, have been moved to the stop in Avenida de Andalucía that will connect the metro with the future station in the Alameda and the line that goes to the Palacio de Deportes. The tender has been put out for a visitors centre at the station, which is expected to cost around 1.3 million euros.