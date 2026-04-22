Anzac Day event in Malaga city to raise funds for Cudeca

The fundraiser takes place in the Kiwi House of Beer in Malaga city.

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 10:38 Share

A Kiwi-theme night is taking place in Malaga on Saturday 25 April, an event organised to mark Anzac Day, while also supporting the Cudeca Foundation.

Held at the Kiwi House of Beer, in the heart of Malaga city (Calle Juan de Padilla, 24), the charity bash will present a night of typical New Zealand and Australian music, along with raffles and other fundraising activities.

The bar will donate one euro from every pint of beer sold throughout the night to help boost funds for the Benalmádena-based cancer charity.

The event, which starts at 6pm, highlights Anzac Day, a public holiday and National Day of Remembrance observed on 25 April in New Zealand, Australia and Tonga. Originally marking the anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign in 1915, the day honours all military personnel who served and died during wars, conflicts and peacekeeping missions.