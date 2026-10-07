Malaga city shooting: two arrested and two guns seized following clash between two families

This Wednesday afternoon has seen another shooting episode in Malaga city. A clash between two families in the Palma-Palmilla district has resulted in the ... arrest of two people and the seizure of two firearms. Despite the large number of shots fired during the altercation, no injuries have been reported.

The incident unfolded at around 3.10pm, when the emergency services and security forces received reports of several gunshots in the area. Officers from the National Police’s prevention and response unit (UPR) quickly arrived at the scene.

During the police operation and the subsequent visual inspection at the scene of the incident, officers located and collected around ten spent bullet casings, according to information obtained by this newspaper. As part of the operation, police officers seized two firearms and arrested two men allegedly involved in the incident.

The investigation to establish the reasons behind the fight and determine the extent of the responsibility of those involved remains open and is being conducted by the violent crime unit at the Malaga provincial police station, according to a statement.