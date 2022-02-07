Animal activists in Malaga protest against hunting Demonstrators said the future of rural Spain is at stake and hunting should be abolished

Associations and animal groups who are members of the 'No to Hunting' (NAC) platform held a nationwide protest on Sunday, 6 February in 40 Spanish cities including Malaga.

Hunting they said is an "anachronistic abomination". The protest in Malaga began in the Plaza de la Marina. Demonstrators marched to the Plaza de la Constitución before returning to their starting point.

“Today we have demonstrated against hunting in 40 cities in Spain and we are not going to stop fighting for all the victims of hunting until we manage to abolish this anachronistic abomination which jeopardises the future of rural Spain,” the Viento Verde Rama association said in a statement.

The protest's organisers, the NAC, added, “We only know one way to fight for life and say no to hunting with greyhounds, or to hunting with any breed.”