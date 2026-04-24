Andalusian education department investigates assault on six-year-old girl in Malaga school

Irene Quirante Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:58 Share

Parents from Malaga have reported the assault by other students their six-year-old daughter suffered at school to the regional ministry of education.

SUR spoke with the father, who said that he noticed bruise marks on the child's neck and arms when he picked her up on Tuesday. "The parents of the other children called, but not the school. I can't understand why they wouldn't notify us and how they didn't realise when it happened in the classroom," he said.

The regional ministry of education has opened an investigation and the school has activated its anti-bullying protocol. According to the school staff, there have been no prior indications of bullying.

According to the girl's father, the first incident occurred a couple of weeks ago. After school, he found his daughter very upset. She told him that a classmate had kicked her. The family thought it might be an isolated incident, until they saw the marks this week.

According to the father, three other children assaulted his daughter. The students have since then expressed remorse and their own parents have contacted the family to apologise.

The father made it clear that his complaint is not against the children, but rather against the school. "They haven't done anything to arrange a meeting with us as soon as possible to address this issue," he said.

That's why the couple have filed a complaint with the education inspectorate. "The inspection service of the territorial delegation for educational development and vocational training is currently gathering information on the matter," sources have stated.