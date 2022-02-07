Man accused of drugging his wife in order to abuse her He faces 10 years in prison for the alleged sexual assault and breaking a restraining order against him

Prosecutors in Malaga have accused of man of drugging his estranged wife in order to sexually abuse her. According to their documents, the woman only realised what happened after she woke up disorientated and undressed.

The events are alleged to have happened at the family home during September 2017 on an unknown date and again on 8 November the same year.

According to prosecutors, the man spiked the woman’s drink causing her to lose consciousness. Although the drug has not been formally identified, the police report said it was likely to have been a type of benzodiazepine which the accused man obtained via prescription.

At the time of his arrest, the individual had a 300-metre restraining order against him issued by the Investigating Court number 5 of Estepona in May 2017 when it first emerged that he had aggressively and sexually mistreated his wife.

For breaching the restraining order, the prosecutor’s office is seeking a one-year sentence. For drugging and sexually assaulting the woman, they ask for a further nine years.

If convicted, the man faces a 500-metre restraining order in place for 10 years and an order to not contact the woman by any means. He may also be ordered to compensate the woman with 8,000 euros for moral damages.